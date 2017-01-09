Tabby cat found with arrow shot through body on Big Island

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help nab the person responsible for shooting a tabby cat with an arrow in Kailua-Kona.

PETA said the 5-year-old cat was found with a 2-foot-long arrow near Target on Makala Boulevard on Dec. 19.

“Cats and dogs feel pain and fear just like humans do, so this cat was certainly in agony as he was paralyzed and bleeding profusely with this arrow in his body,” said Marissa Price, of PETA. “It's likely that someone probably witnessed this happening.”

The cat had to be euthanized because his injuries were so severe.

No arrests have been made, but PETA hopes the reward will result in new information leading to an animal cruelty conviction.

