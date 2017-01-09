More than a dozen rescued from burning boat off Maunalua Bay

More than a dozen people were rescued from a boat fire off Hawaii Kai on Sunday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call of a boater in distress off Maunalua Bay at around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said two Good Samaritans rescued the captain and 14 passengers and took them to a private residence in Hawaii Kai.

A passenger told Hawaii News Now that the boat’s engine caught fire.

No one was injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring the charred boat, which is still anchored hundreds of yards offshore.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.