Filming starts for movie on Japanese-American units in WWII

HONOLULU (AP) - A new film will highlight two units in World War II that were made up mostly of Japanese-Americans.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the film "Go for Broke" will focus on the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Filmmaker and author Stacey Hayashi started filming on Dec. 11 and says people need to know Hawaii's story.

A state grant put $560,000 toward the project in 2013.

Hayashi said funds are still being raised to finish the film.

Oscar winner Chris Tashim is among those involved.

Hayashi said she hopes the film will be out this fall.

