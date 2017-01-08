West Oahu community fed up with illegal dumping at Oneula Beach

A west Oahu community is raising concerns about illegal dumping at Oneula Beach Park, better known as Hau Bush.

There are shopping carts, trash bags, abandoned vehicles and even a piano scattered within the area.

"There's more garbage and litter starting to accumulate and we informed HPD about a month ago and look they gave the car a ticket, so that solves the problem, I guess," said Rep. Matt LoPresti.

LoPresti said the community conducts beach clean-ups from time to time, but wants the government to ramp up its efforts.

"As much as the community tries to clean up, we just get further and further behind," he said. "We need enforcement, need police presence and DOCARE officers to respond when they're called about issues out here."

A gate, originally installed by the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources to prevent vehicles from crossing over into private property from city-owned lands, has been torn down. No one knows when or how, but on Sunday, we saw vehicle after vehicle rolling through.

"It's really frustrating," said LoPresti.

After contacting the city and state about the concerns, Hawaii News Now was told a site visit is planned soon.

DLNR will post a 30-day notice to inform possible owners to remove their property. Anything left, will be taken away by state crews. The gate will also be restored.

Sam Puletasi with Ewa Neighborhood Board said ultimately it's a community effort and a warning for those doing the dirty work, to clean up their act before something good is taken away.

"If they destroy this place, it's not good, it's not aloha for us," Puletasi said. "It will require the leaders to put more restrictions."

