Two brush fires prompt road, hiking trail closures

Firefighters spent Sunday battling two separate brush fires.

One fire closed lanes in Kapolei, while a separate fire shut down the Koko Head hiking trail and gun range.

Eastbound lanes on Farrington Highway were closed near Honokai hale and Kalaeloa due to a fire that broke out around noon Sunday. That fire has since been contained.

Traffic was slow-going as east bound lanes were rerouted.

The Koko Head hike and gun range was also closed as firefighters battled a brush fire that also started around noon Sunday.

Witnesses in the area say that police blocked the entrance to the popular trail and did not let anyone enter the hike.

The fire was contained at 3 p.m. 10 acres were burned.

No word on what caused the two separate fires.

