Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant crowned 68th Narcissus Queen

(Image: Lance Wong) The 2017 Narcissus queen and her court. Pictured from left to right: third princess Amanda Awai, first princess Monica Woolley, Narcissus Queen Lesly Goo, second princess Morgan Liu and fourth princess Stella Chow.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce crowned a new Narcissus Queen Saturday at the historic Hawaii Theatre.

Lesly Goo beat out 13 other contestants to be crowned the 68th Narcissus Queen.

Born in Honolulu, the Kalani graduate is the founder and artistic director of Tahiti Toa School of Dance, and a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines.

During her reign, Goo, along with her court, will serve as an ambassador for Chinese culture in Hawaii. She also hopes to promote elderly care in the islands.

The Narcissus pageant awards scholarships to participants who are judged on Interview skills, talent, Chinese evening gown and speech. The highlight of the court's reign will be a goodwill trip to China alongside the Chinese Chamber president.

The court will also have public appearances including the Chinese New Year celebration in Chinatown late January.

An official coronation ball is scheduled for Feb. 4 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

