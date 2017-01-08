Missing diver found dead off Kailua-Kona

The Hawaii County Fire Department recovered the body of a diver that went missing off a Kailua-Kona beach Saturday.

The 34-year-old man was last seen around 2 p.m. diving alone off Kohonanaiki-Ooma Beach, just north of "Pine Trees" surf break.

Rescuer workers responded to the 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They used a jet ski to recover the man's body.

The man was brought to shore and transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No word on the official cause of his death though fire officials are classifying it as a drowning.

