Forecast: Keep the jackets out, but warmer weather on the way

Bundle up again tonight as north-northeast winds blow cool and dry air over the islands. Only a few light showers are expected for northern and windward slopes.

Winds will shift more to the east Sunday as a cold front pushes into the Central Pacific. This front should still just short of of the islands, but winds will become light and variable and temperatures will warm up a bit. By Wednesday, a second approaching front will slam the brakes on the winds, with light south-southeast winds bringing humid conditions and spreading volcanic haze from the Big Island. Winds will remain light all the way into the end of the week.

At the beach, a High Surf Advisory is posted for east-facing shores as a north-northeast swell lingers through the weekend. North shore waves will run at 6 to 9 feet from the same swell. Waves will be smaller for west and south shores.

At upper elevations, a Wind Advisory will remain posted overnight for Big Island summits above 8,000 feet.

- Ben Gutierrez

