Former Honolulu Police Chief Francis Keala dies

Former Honolulu Police Chief Francis Keala died Saturday at his home.

He was promoted from captain of the finance division to Chief of Police in 1969. He later retired in 1983.

Keala was the first person with a college education to lead HPD.

He's known for changing the department's approach from 'enforcer' to making sure officers were trained to be aware of sociological problems people faced.

Keala was 86 years old.

