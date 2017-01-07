CrimeStoppers locates missing Liliha man

Honolulu CrimeStoppers say a man that went missing from the Liliha area on Jan. 6 has been safely located.

Authorities say 20 -year-old Richard Tappe was found sometime Saturday night with no injuries.

He was last seen walking near the Kunawai Spring Park and believed to be emotionally distraught.

He was sent to Queens Medical Center for an evaluation.

