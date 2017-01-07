Man who died in Ewa home fire leaves behind 2-year-old daughter

The man who died in an early morning Ewa Beach house fire is being remembered as a loving father, and a 'beautiful soul.'

Erica Pescht, the victim's girlfriend, identified the man as 24-year-old Neil Gibbs. She knew Gibbs since he was 17.

Together, they have a two-year-old daughter named Mila.

"Neil was always charismatic, fun-loving and had the biggest heart," Pescht said in a statement. "He loved our daughter very much. He was the most beautiful soul I've known and I am going to keep his memory alive for her."

According to Pescht, Gibbs lived in the Ewa home with several relatives and worked for an online marketing company. He was born in Hawaii but graduated from a Las Vegas high school before returning to the islands.

Fire officials still don't know what ignited the fatal fire that ripped through a the two-story home on Pololia Street early Saturday.

The other residents home at the time managed to make it out with no major injuries.

The fire was contained to a second floor room.

It is estimated the fire caused $200,000 in damage.

If you would like to help the family, click here.

