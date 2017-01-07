1 dead, 2 injured in Big Island head-on collision

One woman is dead and two others were injured after a head-on collision on the Big Island Friday night.

According to police, it happened along Highway 11 just north of mile marker 96 in Kona around 7:20 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman was found pinned on the driver side of a compact car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

A 66-year-old man was pinned on the driver side of a mid size truck, while a 63-year-old woman who was inside the truck was found laying on the road.

Both were transported to Kona Community Hospital.

Big Island Police closed Highway 11 in both directions for six hours as a result of the crash.

The cause of the collision is still unknown.

