Third Ala Moana shooting suspect captured after manhunt

The manhunt is over for the third suspect wanted in connection with a fatal Ala Moana Center shooting on Christmas night.

Lance Bermudez, 25, was taken into custody without incident Saturday morning.

Exclusive Hawaii News Now video showed Honolulu Police, SWAT officers and U.S. Marshalls surrounding the Kipapa Gulch area in Mililani around 7:30 a.m. before arresting Bermudez.

He is suspected of threatening a witness to the shooting that killed 20-year-old Stevie Feliciano, and was wanted on a $500,000 warrant.

"It was an effort with so many agencies and so many officers out there and we wanted to keep the public safe and make sure he wasn't out there for much longer," said Sgt. Kim Buffet with Honolulu Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday, police seized an SUV in Waialua believed to have been used by Bermudez, but the elusive suspect was no where to be found.

"Officers would get there and he was one step ahead," said Buffet.

The man who police said pulled the trigger, 20-year-old Dae Han Moon, turned himself in to authorities five days after the incident.

Moon was charged with 2nd degree murder and his bail was set at $2 million.

A third suspect, 21-year-old William Kan, was also charged with hindering prosecution.

He was arrested at his Punchbowl home on December 28th, but was later released on a $25,000 bail.

Police said at about 7:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, Feliciano and his friends went to the mall's parking structure to get marijuana. Moon arrived with some friends who initiated a fight.

That's when police said Moon grabbed a gun from his car and fired into the back of Feliciano's head.

He died three days later at the hospital surrounded by family.

Bermudez's bail is set at just over $500,000.

Both Moon and Kan have pleaded not guilty.

