7 Rainbow Warriors throttle Princeton

The University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team rolled past Princeton in straight sets Friday on Day 2 of the 23rd Outrigger Resorts Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.



The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) will seek their second straight and eight overall Outrigger title against Ball State (2-0) on Saturday.



UH played near flawlessly, hitting .500 and accumulated 11.5 team blocks to extend its Outrigger Invite win streak to five matches. The Warriors also limited the Tigers to -.072 hitting and 0 team blocks.



Senior outside hitter Kupono Fey and sophomore opposite Stijn van Tilburg each recorded nine kills to lead the Warrior attack while freshman Patrick Gasman added a team-high five blocks and six kills (.857).



Princeton (0-2) was led by Parker Dixon's nine kills.



The Warriors showed off their offensive firepower in Set 1, hitting .650 as van Tilburg was a perfect 6-for-6 while freshman Austin Matautia added four kills. UH raced out to a 10-4 lead before the Tigers inched back to within two at 15-13. From there it was all Hawai'i, as the Warriors scored 10 of the final 12 points including three straight kills by Matautia to close it out.



UH jumped out to leads of 7-2 and 14-5 in Set 2 as the Warriors tallied six blocks and limited Princeton to –.125 hitting. It was much of the same in Set 3 as Hawai'i led 15-5 and held the Tigers to a -.278 clip.



In the day's first match, No. 15 Ball State improved to 2-0 in the tournament with a straight set sweep of Erskine, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15. The Cardinals held the Flying Fleet to -.139 hitting for the match.



The tournament concludes Saturday with Princeton and Erskine in the opening match at 4:00 p.m., followed by UH and Ball State for the championship at 7:00 p.m.

Hawaii Athletics Release