Honolulu airport heightens security after deadly FL attack

A deadly shooting at a Florida airport Friday prompted airports nationwide to heighten security measures, including Honolulu International Airport.

At least five people were killed and eight wounded in the attack in Fort Lauderdale.

The suspected gunman, 26-year-old New Jersey native, Esteban Santiago is in police custody.

Airport operations remained normal in Honolulu, but travelers did see additional officers walking around airport grounds.

The Sheriff's Division Airport Section said it is working with the Hawaii Department of Transportation to monitor the situation.

The normal procedure during national situations like this, where the motive for a violent act is still unknown, is to increase law enforcement visibility, but officials say it's nothing for travelers to be alarmed about.

For the most part, passengers at HNL were calm and it was business as usual.

Tim Sakahara, DOT spokesman, said the airport is prepared in the event of a similar attack.

"If there's an active criminal threat, law enforcement will be first to act and quell that threat and make sure the suspect is detained and the threat is stopped and everyone is safe and secure," he said.

On any given day, about 1,100 Securitas officers, the security company contracted by the DOT, are stationed at 11 airports statewide. In addition, state sheriff deputies are always present.

No flights were interrupted in Honolulu, but officials urge passengers to check their flight status with their designated airline before heading to the airport.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.