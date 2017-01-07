Forecast: Cold, dry air mass to linger over state

The cool, mostly dry air mass will linger over the state through the weekend with more of the best weather on the planet. Rainfall will be sparse, maybe a few overnight windward splashes.

Light northeast winds will hold through Sunday, giving way to light variable winds for the first half of next week and perhaps beyond that. The light winds are expected to allow more vog and haze buildups Tuesday and Wednesday

Surf is dangerously big along east shores. Please use caution along those shorelines.

The National Weather Service surf forecast for today: 5-8 feet east, 8-11 feet north, 2-4 feet west, 1-3 feet south.

A High Surf Advisory is up for most east-facing shores.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Big Island summits above 8,000 feet.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.