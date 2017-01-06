Friday's Digital Shortcast

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a Big Island crash that claimed the life of a 50-year-old man Wednesday night. Plus: There is a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest of a person who shot a cat with an arrow in Kailua-Kona. And: Journey is performing in the islands!
Here's Lacy Deniz with today's Digital Shortcast.
North Korea is vowing tough countermeasures if the U.S. opts for military action after dispatch of USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.More >>
A woman was slightly injured and left shaken after a man attempted to steal her purse from her car during a shopping trip to Costco Iwilei.More >>
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.More >>
A project manager of a company accused of mishandling fireworks that led to a deadly 2011 Hawaii explosion has pleaded guilty.More >>
