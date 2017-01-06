Friday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Friday's Digital Shortcast

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a Big Island crash that claimed the life of a 50-year-old man Wednesday night. Plus: There is a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest of a person who shot a cat with an arrow in Kailua-Kona. And: Journey is performing in the islands! 

Here's Lacy Deniz with today's Digital Shortcast. 

Click here to view it on Facebook. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly