Kona coffee crop: Smaller, but better

A bumper crop is usually good news for Big Island coffee farmers, but this year, many are facing a severe shortage of pickers.

A bumper crop is usually good news for Big Island coffee farmers, but this year, many are facing a severe shortage of pickers.

Kona coffee growers say this year’s harvest is mostly in, and it’s smaller than usual, but with more high-quality beans that fetch higher prices.

“The season has pretty much wound down,” said Steve Hicks of Greenwell Farms. “There remains some harvesting around Kona mostly in the upper elevations.”

Hicks said the drought last winter pushed most growth into a single flowering, which in turn telescoped the harvest period into a few weeks from mid-October to early December.

“This concentration of ripening created a huge challenge for farms,” he said. “Finding enough pickers to harvest was difficult.” In some cases, lack of labor may actually have left some crop unharvested.

But what was harvested was better quality than the region has seen since before the coffee berry borer arrived.

“The upside is that we produced more Extra Fancy, Fancy and No. 1 since 2010,” said Roger Kaiwi of Hawaii Coffee Company, crediting farmers who have adopted strong procedures for controlling the borer. Buyers pay more for those grades.

The Kona coffee district is known for its microclimates, and conditions can vary a lot, even from one farm to the next. But growers so far indicate smaller production and better quality, noting that some of the best is coming in from higher elevations where some harvesting is still going on.

“Our higher elevation coffee is doing very well, but the lower elevation was less than stellar,” said Donna Woolley of the Kona Coffee Council.

In other coffee regions of the state, weather affected crops greatly this year.

“We were going gangbusters until the rain started around Thanksgiving, and this hampered our harvesting ability, which will ultimately take us below-estimate for the year,” said Kimo Falconer of Maui Grown Coffee. His West Maui spread, famous for natural mocha coffee, is still harvesting.

Note: Howard said Roger Kaiwi was with Captain Cook Coffee, but these days he is with Hawaii Coffee Co. Roger is also the president of the Kona Coffee Council and the president of the Coffee Berry Borer Task Force.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.