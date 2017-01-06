County puts stricter alcohol purchase rules on hold

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - The Hawaii County Council has decided to hold off on approving a bill that would increase restrictions on the purchase of alcohol by county employees because of concerns about whether certain ceremonial activities should be exempt.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy had initially proposed changing county code to ban the use of county funds to supply alcohol for social or entertainment purposes. But some council members said such purchases should be allowed when toasting dignitaries or visiting sister cities in Japan.

Lee Loy then included those two purposes as permissible in an amendment Wednesday, but both versions were postponed so the council can consider other options.

County code leaves alcohol purchases to the discretion of the mayor or council chairperson.

