Mistakes being found in Hawaiian flags around Honolulu

The Hawaiian flag is a familiar sight in the islands. But it turns out that not many of us are that familiar with the potent symbol.

For example, a Hawaiian flag flying over the barracks on the grounds of Iolani Palace had a mistake, one that nobody noticed for weeks.

"The barracks had the flag with the stripes in the wrong order," said local attorney Earle Partington, who works downtown. "They finally got that right."

We found the flag that had been flying over the barracks. The mistake is in the order of the colors of the eight stripes, which represent the main Hawaiian islands.

Hawaii's Revised Statutes say starting from the top, the stripes should be white, red, blue, white, red, blue, white, red. The flag that flew over the barracks has the blue and white stripes near the bottom in the wrong order.

Nobody noticed, except Partington, who has spotted other flag mistakes over the years. He blames the manufacturers.

"These mistakes, like that on the barracks where the stripes are sewn in incorrectly, it's inexcusable," he said.

Partington also spotted other mistakes on Hawaiian flags around town.

"The Honolulu Fire Department bought a whole bunch of Hawaiian flags, and they're all wrong because the top and bottom stripes are wider than the other six," said Partington.

The flags had already been taken down for the night at fire stations, but we found two flags with the oversize top and bottom stripes being displayed on flagpoles in Waikiki.

We weren't able to find out exactly who manufactured the flags. But flag sellers tell us that the flags are folded and wrapped, and it's impossible to spot mistakes until the flag is actually flown, assuming that one knows what to look for.

If you want to see an absolutely correct Hawaiian flag, where should you go?

"Well they should go to Iolani Palace, because the flag up there is always right, and the director there says it always will be right."

