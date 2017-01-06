Big Island police investigating fatal crash in Pahoa

One man is dead and three were seriously injured following a vehicle crash that happened Thursday night in Pahoa, officials said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 130 near mile marker 13.

Big Island police investigators said a van sideswiped a pickup truck that was making a U-turn.

Police confirmed the backseat passenger of the truck, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old Pahoa woman, was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Three occupants in the van – the 30-year-old male driver, a 7-year-old female passenger and a 65-year-old female passenger – were also taken to the Hilo Medical Center with injuries.

The driver of the van, Justin Clark of Pahoa, was arrested for driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving without insurance. Police have opened a negligent homicide investigation and believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

A portion of Highway 130 was closed for several hours, between Leilani Boulevard and Malama Street, while police investigated.

This is the first traffic fatality this year compared to none this time last year.

