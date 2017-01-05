Forecast: Drier conditions to usher in cooler temps

A weak dissipating front is slowly moving east across the state. Rainfall has been light and scattered with Oahu getting light to moderate amounts, more than any other island.

Drier cooler conditions will be moving in behind the front with below average temperatures.

Starting Sunday, light variable winds takeover which might help vog and haze to buildup.

Another northeast swell will be picking up tomorrow with moderate size waves, just below advisory

A High Wind Advisory remains up for Big Island summits. Above 8,000 feet winds will be 45-55 mph. Dangerous for drivers and hikers.

- Guy Hagi

