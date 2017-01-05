Big Island firefighters battling multiple brush fires in North K - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Big Island firefighters battling multiple brush fires in North Kona

Hawaii Island (Image: Hawaii News Now/File) Hawaii Island (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Multiple brush fires have closed a 14-mile stretch of Highway 190 in North Kona.

Traffic heading north is being re-routed to Kaiminani Road. Southbound traffic is being turned around at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway junction. 

It's not known how the fires started, or how many acres have burned.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly