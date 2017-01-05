Hawaii drivers feeling more pain at the pump

U.S. oil prices on Wednesday dropped to about $28 a barrel -- the lowest price in 13 years.

U.S. oil prices on Wednesday dropped to about $28 a barrel -- the lowest price in 13 years. Right now, the price of crude costs less than the barrel itself. In just the last three weeks,

Electric bills down about 30% thanks to low gas prices

Hawaii’s average gas price is still way above the rest of the country, according to AAA. But on Oahu, motorists are finding prices closer to the national average ($2.57 a gallon) than the state average ($1.71 a gallon).

The New Year brought with it the highest gas prices Hawaii's seen in more than 12 months.

The state's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $3.02 Thursday. It's the first time Hawaii has broken the $3 mark since September 2015.

Analysts say drivers can expect to spend anywhere from 25 to 50 cents more per gallon at the pump than they did last year.

At the Chevron on Waiakamilo, Lionel Borges says he's shelling out about $12 more every time he gases up.

"A couple weeks ago, it was $2.90 something. Then it became $3.01 and today it's $3.11. It kind of hurts your pocketbook," he said.

Experts say the jump at the pump stems from OPEC's decision to cut output, which means a spike in the price of crude oil.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded varies. In Honolulu, it's $2.90. That's up 19 cents from a month ago. In Hilo, the average price is $2.92, 10 cents higher than last month. In Wailuku, a gallon of unleaded will run you $3.42. That's a 14-cent increase.

Gas station employees say the increase hasn't affected business -- yet.

"People still keep coming. They need gas for their vehicles," said Sam Vani, Chevron cashier.

But some drivers are making other changes.

"Try to figure out where you're going and how you're going to do it in one round rather than driving in circles all day long," said resident Victor Ajolo.

"I catch the bus," Borges added. "I park at the bus terminal then I bus it to town and bus it back."

