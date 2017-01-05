Ala Moana murder suspect pleads not guilty - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ala Moana murder suspect pleads not guilty

Dae Han Moon, 20, is charged with second-degree murder Dae Han Moon, 20, is charged with second-degree murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The man accused of a fatal shooting at Ala Moana Center on Christmas pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

Dae Han Moon, 20, entered his plea before a judge via video conference.

Authorities believe Moon shot 20-year-old Steven Feliciano in the back of a head after an argument in the shopping center's parking garage. Feliciano later died of his injuries.

Moon turned himself into police five days after the shooting. Court records show that he was out on bail when he allegedly shot Feliciano. A judge in Thursday's proceedings set his bail at $2 million. 

Moon's suspected accomplices, 21-year-old William Kan and 25-year-old Lance Bermudez, face hindering prosecution charges. Bermudez remains on the run.

