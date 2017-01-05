Crews repair Ko Olina wastewater line following big spill

A wastewater force main that ruptured Monday in Ko Olina, sending 137,400 gallons of untreated sewage into the area, has been repaired.

About 14 feet of the 20-inch force main was replaced, and the cause of the break is believed to be corrosion.

The break happened Monday morning, and the city was first notified the following day.

City officials said only about 6,000 gallons of sewage could be recovered.

A portion of the spill reached a drainage basin.

The spill comes on the heels of another massive spill in Ko Olina in November. More than 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flooded into an undeveloped area on the Diamond Head side of the resort.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.