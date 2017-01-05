Crime victims fund gets largest-ever contribution

The state's special fund for crime victims got a big boost Thursday.

State attorney general Doug Chin announced Logistics Management Services would be sending $150,000 to the Crime Victim Compensation Special Fund.

It's part of a plea agreement with the company over failing to file tax returns for two years.

Instead of a fine, the company chose to contribute to the victims' fund.

"We don't get any general fund monies so we're dependent, in large part, on offender fees and a matching federal grant and so a check like this helps to make that, when people in our community are victims of violent crime, need us, we're going to be able to be there." said Pamela Ferguson-Brey, executive director of the Crime Victim Compensation Commission.

The fund pays expenses for victims of all types of violent crimes. The amount collected from offenders has been trending down to about $800,000 a year so the $150,000 is significant -- and three times larger than any contribution received in the past.

