Judge dismisses remaining charges in bungled game room case

A Circuit Court judge has dismissed, for a second time, felony gambling charges against the owners of several Oahu game rooms. Judge Rom Trader dismissed the charges with prejudice on Tuesday, which means the owners cannot be indicted a third time. "The state's had two opportunities and through their own failures, simply has not gotten it right. A third opportunity would not be fair for these individual defendants," Trader said.

A Circuit Court judge has dismissed, for a second time, felony gambling charges against the owners of several Oahu game rooms. Judge Rom Trader dismissed the charges with prejudice on Tuesday, which means the owners cannot be indicted a third time. "The state's had two opportunities and through their own failures, simply has not gotten it right. A third opportunity would not be fair for these individual defendants," Trader said.

A judge on Thursday dismissed the remaining game room-related charges in what was once the largest indictment in state history.

The final five defendants were part of the city's third, bungled attempt to seek convictions over the gambling machines.

Circuit Court Judge Rom Trader dismissed all the charges and scolded the city prosecutor's handling of the cases, in particular -- criticizing the office for not handing over an important report by an expert in a timely way.

"Here that the state saw fit that to hire an expert and clearly contemplated the report because one was provided and yet sat on their hands and did not do a darn thing for three months, is to me inexcusable." Trader said. "Prosecution of criminal cases is serious matter and ultimately what counts is fairness. And to me that really just smacks of unfairness."

City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro issued a statement after the judge's ruling, saying he believes there is grounds for an appeal.

"That decision will be made after a review of the judge's ruling."

The other defendants had their cases dismissed last year and they've been fighting for years to get the machines returned to them.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.