Judge dismisses remaining charges in bungled game room case

A Circuit Court judge has dismissed, for a second time, felony gambling charges against the owners of several Oahu game rooms. Judge Rom Trader dismissed the charges with prejudice on Tuesday, which means the owners cannot be indicted a third time. "The state's had two opportunities and through their own failures, simply has not gotten it right. A third opportunity would not be fair for these individual defendants," Trader said.More >>
The owners of several Oahu game rooms were arrested for a second time Monday as Honolulu's prosecutor seeks to once again bring them up on felony gambling charges.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
It's National Puppy Day!More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
