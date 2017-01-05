UH affirms support to students 'regardless of immigration status'

University of Hawaii law student Andres Gonzalez recently joined a group of professors, staff and students to draft a petition calling on UH campuses to be deemed "sanctuary sites."

The designation is aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation, and some 500 people signed the petition.

"I believe that fear is an understatement," Gonzalez said, adding that the status "says the university where you learn is also protecting you."

The call for campuses to declare themselves sanctuary sites is being heard at colleges nationwide.

But UH President David Lassner thinks the term has no clear definition.

"That term actually has no legal meaning," he said.

So instead, Lassner recently published a letter that says undocumented students at UH will continue to be extended rights and services from application through graduation, and UH won't voluntarily support efforts to deport undocumented students. Student information is protected by federal law.

"We rather took the track of saying these are the things that we commit to do to try to protect our students," he said. "It goes into a lot of detail, but things like immigration status, the course you're taking, your grades, those are all things that we will not release without a student's written OK."

An undocumented immigrant at UH who asked not to be identified told Hawaii News Now that he is fearful that President-elect Donald Trump will revoke an executive order called DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It spares undocumented immigrants who entered the US as minors from being deported.

"As a DACA grantee, you're giving your information to the government. They're only giving you their word that they won't use it in removal proceedings," he said.

He added that Lassner's letter is encouraging news.

"The protection that he entailed in the letter made me feel safer," he said.

Meanwhile, UH Ethnic Studies chairperson Monisha Das Gupta calls Lassner's message "thoughtful."

"It really did one of the things that we really wanted him to do which is reiterate the values of the university, and the values of equality and equal access to education," she said.

Lassner added, "We just wanted to get it out there that we're supporting our students regardless of immigration status."

It's unknown how many UH students are undocumented immigrants. The university does not keep lists of students by immigration status or national origin.

