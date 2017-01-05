Governor appoints House replacement for late Rep. Tsuji

Governor David Ige has appointed Hilo resident Chris Todd to the State House of Representatives, where he will fill the District 2 seat left vacant by the passing of Clift Tsuji in November.

Todd, a distribution manager for Hawaii Paper Products and football coach at Hilo High School, was selected from a list of three nominees that were submitted to Ige by the state's Democratic Party.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity to serve my community. I look forward to the hard work ahead and will always keep an open door and mind," Todd said.

Todd was born and raised in Hilo and earned his degree in economics and political science from UH-Hilo.

