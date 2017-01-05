Man accused of biting during Hawaii flight sentenced to probation

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A man accused of biting a Hawaiian Airlines employee during a July flight from American Samoa to Hawaii was sentenced Thursday to three months probation for interfering with a flight crew.

Aumoeualogo Agaaoa Togia pleaded guilty in September. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss an assault charge.

An FBI affidavit after the flight says a drunken Togia bit the worker's hand while Togia was being restrained because he had been yelling that he wanted to kill the crew. The court document says he later told an FBI agent that he might have blacked out and doesn't remember what happened.

His public defender didn't return a message seeking comment Thursday morning.

