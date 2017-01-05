Laila Ali, Carson Kressley preview upcoming season of 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'

With Donald Trump taking on a new job soon, Arnold Schwarzenegger's is taking the helm of the boardroom is "The New Celebrity Apprentice." This season, 16 celebrities will compete.
World-class athlete Laila Ali and Carson Kressley, from Bravo's breakout hit series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," are two contestants who spoke with Billy about the show.
"The New Celebrity Apprentice" airs on Mondays at 7 p.m. on KHNL.
