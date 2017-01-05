Entertainment: Tyrus Wong, Princess Leia, Hawaii Night with LA Clippers and Justin Timberlake

When Walt Disney's "Bambi" opened in theatres in 1942, no one knew that it would set a high mark for film animation. No one would knew for decades that Tyrus Wong, a Chinese immigrant artist was the one responsible for the look, inspired by landscape paintings of the Song dynasty.

Born in China, he moved to the US when he was 10 years old as Tyrus and his father would look for a better life. His love and talent for art was discovered in Junior High; he would overcome discrimination and more to continue his artform. He would work for Hollywood studios from the 1930's thru the 1960's also working for Hallmark cards; but he was best known for his work on Bambi. He just passed away at the age of 106.

Star Wars fans have started a petition online to make Carrie Fisher's iconic character Princess Leia an official Disney princess. Disney now owns the rights TO "Star Wars" ...and has a franchise of princess characters, including Snow White, Mulan and Ariel.

Nearly 35-thousand people have signed a Change.org petition to make Leia an official member of the princess squad. News of Fisher's death kicked off the petition drive. The petition calls for Disney to organize "a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess" as well as a memorial service for the late actress.

Thousands of Hawaii hats, orchid lei and more were handed out; as well as a couple of Maui boys playing for the crowd. Maui musician Derick Sebastian wowed the crowd with his ukulele-version of the national anthem in Los Angeles -- for the Clippers - Grizzlies Game. This is Sebastian's second performance at the staples Center. Last year -- he opened up for the Lakers. The 34-year old musician says the packed arena felt like home.

Another Maui musician performed with halau dancing on the court at halftime; Uncle Willie K was out at the Staples Center; the Hawaii Night promotion was sponsored by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

We even saw that Singer Justin Timberlake's got game...and he showed it off at the Staples Center before the doors opened in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The 35-year-old proved he has some basketball skills with that half-court shot... then he proved that it wasn't a fluke by doing it again. Timberlake and his wife watched the Lakers game take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Timberlake's owns a minority stake in his hometown team the Memphis Grizzlies.

