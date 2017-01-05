New Hawaiian Affairs trustee foiled Native Hawaiian election

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The man who thwarted an effort to hold an election for Native Hawaiians is the newest trustee of the state agency that provided $2.6 million for the failed self-governance vote.

Kelii Akina was elected in November as an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee. His win unseats Haunani Apoliona, who was a trustee since 1996.

Akina was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that claimed it's unconstitutional for the state to be involved in a race-based election. The lawsuit prompted organizers to cancel the election.

Akina says he supports Native Hawaiians' rights to advocate for independence or nationhood. But he opposes using money from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for what he calls a "governance scheme."

A 2000 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allows all Hawaii voters- not just Native Hawaiians- to vote in elections for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.