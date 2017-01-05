Musician Ron Artis II to perform at Doris Duke Theater

Joining us is Ron Artis the second. He's kicking off the new year with a performance at Honolulu Museum of Art's Doris Duke Theater.

Artis has also been busy in 2017; he's been on tour, released music, working on NEW music; when asked what to name one of the more exciting artists to work with in Hawaii or nationally this past year, he said Jake Shimabukuro. Artis said, "Jake is not not only an amazing musical artist, but he's also an amazing person!"

Catch Ron Artis in early February; he will be at the performance listed below

Friday, Feb. 3

7:30 p.m.

Doris Duke Theatre

ronartisii.com



