Musician Ron Artis II to perform at Doris Duke Theater - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Musician Ron Artis II to perform at Doris Duke Theater

By Billy V, Entertainment Reporter
Connect
(Image: Ron Artis II) (Image: Ron Artis II)

Joining us is Ron Artis the second.  He's kicking off the new year with a performance at Honolulu Museum of Art's Doris Duke Theater. 

Artis has also been busy in 2017; he's been on tour, released music, working on NEW music; when asked what to name one of the more exciting artists to work with in Hawaii or nationally this past year, he said Jake Shimabukuro.  Artis said, "Jake is not not only an amazing musical artist, but he's also an amazing person!"

Catch Ron Artis in early February; he will be at the performance listed below

  • Friday, Feb. 3
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Doris Duke Theatre
  • ronartisii.com


 

Powered by Frankly