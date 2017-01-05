National comedian Kermet Apio in Hawaii for shows

Joining us is national comedian Kermet Apio. He grew up in Hawaii, he has been living in Seattle over the course of his 3 decade comedy career. He has appeared on Comedy Central, National Public Radio, and Sirius/XM Radio. He is also a past winner of the Seattle Comedy Competition. He has performed in 47 states, 5 Canadian provinces, and as far as Israel and Hong Kong.

As a comedian who performs squeeky clean, family friendly material, Kermet has been performing in front of sell-out crowds in theaters across America, as the opening act for Brian Regan.

Kermet Apio returns to Hawaii to HEADLINE his own three show comedy tour, as Bud Light & KMA Productions Presents the Kermet Apio Stand Up Comedy Show.



***Thursday, January 5 at Hilo Town Tavern

***Friday, January 6 at My Bar Kona

***Saturday, January 7 at Artistry Honolulu

***Tickets: $20 Advance / $25 Door

***BrownPaperTickets.com

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

