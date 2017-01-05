High Wind Warning in effect for Big Island summits

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Big Island summits until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said a cold front will produce very strong westerly winds over Big Island summits. The strongest winds will occur above 12,000 feet.

Winds will reach 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

A High Wind Warning means winds are expected to be at least 56 mph with gusts over 66 mph.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.