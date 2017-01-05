Louder noises expected near Schofield Barracks due to training exercises

The community surrounding Schofield Barracks may hear loud noises this month as the U.S. Army conducts various training exercises.

According to military officials, the following training activities will take place this month:

Jan. 5-6: Army Lightning Academy medical evacuation training (MASCAL), East Range. Training will include ground and aviation emergency response in coordination with local emergency response agencies.

Jan. 7-8: Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Jan. 9-26: Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Jan. 23-27: Army Lightning Academy aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Jan. 31- Feb. 1: Marines helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks. Training is planned for nighttime hours (7 p.m.-midnight).

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors.

To report any issues, call (808) 656-3487.

