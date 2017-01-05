Man critically injured in moped crash in Kaimuki

A 35-year-old man was critically injured in a single-moped crash early Thursday in Kaimuki, according to Emergency Medical Services officials.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Maunaloa Avenue.

Police said the man was going eastbound on Maunaloa Avenue when he lost control, drifted into a westbound lane and hit a wooden utility pole. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, officers said.

Alcohol appears to be involved, but speed does not appear to be a factor.

Police shut down Maunaloa Avenue, between 7th and 8th Avenues, for about 30 minutes during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.