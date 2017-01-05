Marcus Mariota named Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been selected as the 2016 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

The award recognizes the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian ancestry. Arizona Cardinals Offensive Guard Mike Iupati was selected as the inaugural recipient in 2015.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Mariota was born in Honolulu and is of Samoan ancestry.

He is in his second NFL season out of the University of Oregon, where he became the first player of Polynesian ancestry to win the Heisman trophy. That same year, he was named the inaugural Polynesian College Football Player of the Year by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

This year, Mariota helped lead the Tennessee Titans to a 9-7 regular season record. He completed 276 of 451 passes for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns, and a 95.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Mariota earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in week 10 after passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a Tennessee Titans victory over the Green Bay Packers. He was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month in November and an alternate to the Pro Bowl.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Marcus on a fantastic season,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “He is a tremendous role model and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”

The formal presentation of the award will be held at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration dinner on Jan. 20, along with being recognized during the Inaugural Polynesian Bowl the following day.