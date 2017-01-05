Island musicians, New Zealand sensation to headline 2017 MayJah RayJah

The Waikiki Shell will serve as host to this year's music festival (Image: tmr music)

Shaggy, Soja and Katchafire are just some of the names headlining the 2017 MayJah RayJah music festival.

The event is slated for July 28 and 29 at the Waikiki Shell and ticket sales have already begun.

Since the music festival began in 2009, thousands of island residents have enjoyed the concert series which brings in some of the biggest names in island music.

Other names performing at this year's event include Rebel Souljahz, Eli-Mac, Shar Carillo and New Zealand sensation Sammy Johnson.

Passes range in price from $69-$209.

Click here for additional information and tickets.

