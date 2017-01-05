'Thunder From Down Under' spurs rumbles of complaints on Maui

Maui's premiere theater is feeling the heat as some say Thunder from Down Under was too hot for the Valley Isle.

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is accused of violating its liquor license by allowing that all-male revue to expose too much skin.

Video of when the traveling show came to Oahu show the men mooning the audience. The same men put on the same performance at the MACC in June.

Someone thought it was a too risqué. Now the MACC is facing two formal complaints.

Count one states, “On June 8, 2016 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a restaurant general licensee, did permit entertainers to expose to view any portion of the cleft of the buttocks or genitals, contrary to Section 08-101-23(d) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui.”

Count three states, “On June 8, 2016 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a restaurant general licensee, did permit entertainers to perform acts which simulates sexual intercourse, contrary to Section 08-101-23(f)(1) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui.”

There is no explanation why there is no count two. The MACC has decided not to challenge the allegations.

One woman who went to the Maui show but didn't want to be identified said she doesn’t see the problem.

“Yeah, they showed their buttocks but that was it and then some dancing. But I don't think it's anything like, oh, my, gosh. Like I would have thought that this is Thunder from Down Under. What did you kind of expect?" she said.

The description of the show is right on the show's website promising “chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm.”

"I didn't feel offended or that they exposed too much. I didn't feel that it was too raunchy. No, I thought they were very professional…they did their job. They danced, they made everybody have a good time," said the woman.

Maui's Liquor Control Board wouldn't reveal what evidence they have for Thursday's hearing. However, the MACC will likely pay a fine, according to the county’s spokesman.

Maui Liquor Control denied Hawaii News Now’s request for more information and the MACC did not return Hawaii News Now’s message.

