Nurse's aide pleads no contest after allegedly slapping elderly dementia patient

The care home is located in lower Manoa. (Image: Yelp)

A state-certified nurse's aide pleaded no contest Wednesday to endangering the welfare of an elderly dementia patient after allegedly slapping the 93-year-old victim.

Honolulu Attorney General Doug Chin says 36-year-old Courtney Young worked at Beckwith Hillside Care Home in Manoa when he allegedly slapped a wheelchair-bound patient. The assault was witnessed by another nurse's aide working at the time who immediately went to assist the victim.

Young is a licensed nurse's assistant whose mother owns the care home.

Facing a up to a year in prison for the misdemeanor offense, Young was granted a deferral by Honolulu district court Judge Naunanikinau Kamalii, and was ordered to pay the maximum $2,000 fine.

“This case involved the abuse of someone who was incredibly vulnerable," Attorney General Chin said. "This type of egregious behavior will be prosecuted swiftly by my office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.”

The court banned Young from patient care for thirty days.

