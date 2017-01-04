Local Connection: Sayonara Obama

It goes without saying that President Obama and Hawaii have a special relationship...and vice-versa.

The Obamas this week are enjoying their final Hawaii vacation as First Family.

It's fitting that his official schedule also includes the historic visit to Pearl Harbor with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

But you can tell that the unofficial stuff is what the President has enjoyed most over all these years - the shave ice, the golf, local restaurants, the weather and the freedom to do what he wants in the state of his birth.

It's also nice to be in a place where the laid back and respectful population doesn't complain much about the inconvenience of having the most powerful man on earth buzzing around its neighborhoods.

As a news organization the annual visits have become pretty routine. We hear he's headed to one of his usual hangouts, we send a crew and do stories that feature selfies and soundbites from the excited people who actually got to see him or serve him.

We thank you Mister President for your years of service and for helping show the world through your visits that Hawaii is one of the greatest places on Earth.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.