State holds first in series of public meetings on future of OCCC

The aged Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi has been plagued by overcrowded and deteriorating conditions, which is why the state Department of Public Safety has taken a step toward relocating and redeveloping the jail facility.More >>
The aged Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi has been plagued by overcrowded and deteriorating conditions, which is why the state Department of Public Safety has taken a step toward relocating and redeveloping the jail facility.More >>
Oahu Community Correctional Center, the state's largest jail, has been chronically overcrowded for decades, so crowded that it's routinely sending inmates to a nearby facility to lessen the cramped conditions. The main buildings at OCCC in Kalihi were built in 1975, meant for a capacity of 628 inmates. But almost since it opened, it has been overcrowded.More >>
Oahu Community Correctional Center, the state's largest jail, has been chronically overcrowded for decades, so crowded that it's routinely sending inmates to a nearby facility to lessen the cramped conditions.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.More >>
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
It's National Puppy Day!More >>
It's National Puppy Day!More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>