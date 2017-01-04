State holds first in series of public meetings on future of OCCC

Oahu Community Correctional Center, the state's largest jail, has been chronically overcrowded for decades, so crowded that it's routinely sending inmates to a nearby facility to lessen the cramped conditions.

Oahu Community Correctional Center, the state's largest jail, has been chronically overcrowded for decades, so crowded that it's routinely sending inmates to a nearby facility to lessen the cramped conditions. The main buildings at OCCC in Kalihi were built in 1975, meant for a capacity of 628 inmates. But almost since it opened, it has been overcrowded.

OCCC gets help from feds to ease overcrowding

The aged Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi has been plagued by overcrowded and deteriorating conditions, which is why the state Department of Public Safety has taken a step toward relocating and redeveloping the jail facility.

The State Department of Public Safety held its first in a series of public meetings Monday on the future of the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

It was a packed room at Aiea Public Library as members in the community arrived to get some of their questions answered.

"How big is the capacity they're looking at? asked David Fukuzawa, Ewa Beach resident. "Are they going to do community-based release out of there as well as regular jail or prison type of facility?"

Hawaii's largest jail facility has been plagued by overcrowded and deteriorating conditions.

In November, the state released 11 sites across Oahu as possibilities for a new OCCC.

Two are in the Aiea area, two in Waiawa and five sites in Kalaeloa.

Mililani Tech Park is also being considered and another option is to upgrade the current facility in Kalihi.

"We want to take this opportunity to talk to the public about those sites, get their input and go from there," said Toni Schwartz, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

Schwartz said the sites were selected based on community input, but some believe otherwise and question the integrity of the planning process.

"I think its interesting this is the first public open discussion," said Kat Brady, coordinator of Community Alliance on Prisons. "This has been in the air for a while and the public had been totally aced out of the whole discussion."

"I'm disappointed with the sites they came up with because they limited themselves to considering sites that are at least 20 acres or more," said State representative Gregg Takayama.

Takayama believes officials should consider sites in town closer to the courthouse. "Because OCCC is mostly a pre-trial facility, it's important it be close to circuit court," he said.

The state hopes to start building in 2019 or 2020, and have it operational three to four years later.

Other public meetings have been planned for 7:00 p.m. on January 18, at the Kalihi Union Church, and for 7:00 p.m. on January 24, at the Waiau District Park.

