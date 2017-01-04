66 units at new Kakaako condo restricted to Hawaii residents

Sales for a new condo in Kakaako that's being billed as affordable will start Saturday.

"The Block" features 153 apartments with prices starting in the low to mid-$300,000s for studios, high $400,000s for one-bedrooms and $600,000s for two-bedroom lofts.

Sixty-six of the units will be reserved for Hawaii residents who earn less than 140 percent of the areas's median income, which would be about $123,000 for a family of four.

The developer has said that its "best estimate" of the minimum price for a reserving housing unit is $318,340. Four studios are currently listed at that price.

The seven-story mid-rise will be built at 803 Waimanu St.

For details on the application process, click here.

