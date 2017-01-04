Robotics expert: 'Kids born today will never get to drive a car'

The time it takes for a red light to turn green and then yellow and then back to red is called a cycle.

Although traffic congestion continues to plague Honolulu roadways, a new report released Tuesday says the city has moved down the list since two years ago.

The advent and rapid adoption of driverless cars within the next 15 years could mean that children born in 2017 will never need to drive a car, according to a robotics expert from U.C. San Diego.

Henrik Christensen, the director of UCSD's Contextual Robotics Institute, made the prediction in an interview with the San Diego Union Tribune, ahead of a robotics convention being held at the school next month.

"Autonomous, driverless cars are 10, 15 years out," Christensen said in the interview. "All the automotive companies — Daimler, GM, Ford — are saying that within five years they will have autonomous, driverless cars on the road."

Christensen believes the shift toward driverless vehicles, especially in places like Honolulu, where heavy traffic typically causes longer commutes, could mean an increase in both productivity and safety.

"I love to drive my car, but it's a question of how much time people waste sitting in traffic and not doing something else," said Christensen. "If they could become more productive, that would be good."

Honolulu routinely appears on lists that rank the worst traffic in America, with one study claiming that local drivers waste approximately 49 hours per year stuck in gridlock.

