Wednesday's Digital Shortcast

A judge on Oahu has denied a request for a shorter sentence from a man who was convicted of negligent homicide in a drunk driving crash that killed three people, including the man's wife and young daughter. Plus, police on Hawaii Island identify Tuesday's barefoot bank robber.

Lacy Deniz has these stories in today's Digital Shortcast.

Click here to view it on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.