Kupuna Achievers: Dr. Lida Chase

For the last two decades, Dr. Lida Chase has been serving as a docent at the Honolulu Museum of Art, and she can paint a picture using words to describe each piece.

This retired psychologists thinks each of us can learn and benefit from the stories behind the paintings and artifacts at the museum.

Within the last twenty years, Dr. Chase also painted many Hawaii Opera Theatre sets, as well as, working backstage - all in hopes to spread her love and passion to future generations.

If you know achievers, like Dr. Chase, who enjoying sharing their wisdom with others, make sure to nominate him or her at http://www.HawaiiNewsNow.com

